Mosley alum Reakown Jones aiming to play in NFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The first round of the NFL draft is over. Big names like Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Tua Tagavailoa know which team they will be representing in the Fall, but one Mosley alum is still waiting to see his name as a pick in this years draft.

Lineback Reakwon Jones graduated Mosley in 2015 and went on to play football at Indiana.

He had a breakout junior and senior season with the Hoosiers. This season he had 55 tackles which was tied for second for best on the team and solo second with 39 solo stops. He added one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery (TD), two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

“I’m just overall excited. I’m ready to see what happens and just enjoying the process,” Jones said.

Jones was not invited to the NFL Combine in February and was hoping to show coaches and scouts what he could do at pro day, but it was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“It was crazy, it was pretty unbelievable at first, but there wasn’t much I could do,” Jones said. “It was out of my control so all I could do was continue to work and continue to get ready for the next step, the next level. Whatever God has planned will happen.”

Its not stopping him though, he still wants to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

“It’s a mission I’ve been on since I was in fifth grade, I told myself I was gonna play college football and then at the next level the NFL,” Jones said. “So it would be great feeling for me and my family and my close friends and stuff like that.”

He said he would be happy to play for any team in the NFL and has had talks with many different teams already.

Jones watched the first round of the NFL draft in Panama City with his family.

“It’s something I’ve always said I wanted to do, to show kids you have a goal, you have a dream, you don’t have to think just cause you are from Panama City you can’t go do it,” Jones said.