PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Miami Marlins outfielder, JJ Bleday was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The former Mosley Dolphin and Vanderbilt Commodore was traded for the Athletics’ left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk.

Bleday, 25, made his Big League debut with the Marlins this past season, appearing in 65 games and tallying five home runs and 16 RBI.

He was Miami’s top prospect when drafted No. 4 overall out of Vanderbilt in 2019 after leading the Commodores to the College World Series title.