Mosley alum JJ Bleday ready to start season with Pensacola Blue Wahoos

(WMBB) – Mosley alum JJ Bleday will be playing for the Marlins Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this season.

Bleday is excited to be playing for them especially since he’s only 134 miles away from his hometown of Lynn Haven.

“It’s exciting, that’s for sure. Again it’s been a while… it’s been what, a year and a half… And I’ve had friends and family come to our spring training games, but it’s definitely going to be a little different, knowing that this counts and be a 120 game season. So I’m just glad they’re going to be right there next to me, encouraging me and cheering me on, and just give me a good state of mind to go out and perform,” Bleday said.

Even though the minor league team was close to home, Bleday said he didn’t know too much about them before he got into professional baseball.

“I’ve driven past the field but I never knew what it was about. I just knew it was a cool stadium by the water so I remember it being the Reds affiliate, then the Twins affiliate before the pandemic hit and now I’m just glad it’s in the state of Florida for the Marlins to have it within their organization,” Bleday said.

The Blue Wahoos squad has a ton of talent on it this year, like Max Meyer, who was the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

One of Bleday’s teammates from his time at Vanderbilt, Jake Eder, is on it too.

“I’m really excited, I think we’re gonna be really athletic and we’re gonna be pretty agressive on the plate and on the bases, it’s gonna be an exciting year and I think this team is in store for a pretty good year,” Bleday said.

Even though there’s a lot of talented players on the team, Bleday has drawn a lot of hype as well. He enters the season as the Marlins No. 2 prospect as well as the No. 16 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

However, Bleday said he tries not to concern himself with what is being said about him on social media.

“I try and stay away from any kind of social media, that can be bad you can go down a bad road. People are gonna love you when you are doing good and hate you when you are doing bad. So I try and stay away from that you don’t want that to dictate what you can do and how you can perform,” Bleday said.

The Blue Wahoos open up their season on Wednesday, as their season opener on Tuesday was postponed due to bad weather.