Mosley alum JJ Bleday makes Double-A debut with Blue Wahoos

(WMBB) – Mosley alum JJ Bleday made his Double-A debut with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night.

The Blue Wahoos, a Miami Marlins minor league affliate, won the game over the Mississippi Braves with a final score of 2-1.

Bleday had a good game going 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles and a RBI.

The Blue Wahoos will play a doubleheader with the Braves tomorrow. First pitch of the first matchup is set for 5:35 p.m.

To see News 13’s exclusive interview with Bleday before the season opener, click here.