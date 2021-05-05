Mosley alum JJ Bleday makes Double-A debut with Blue Wahoos

(WMBB) – Mosley alum JJ Bleday made his Double-A debut with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night.

The Blue Wahoos, a Miami Marlins minor league affliate, won the game over the Mississippi Braves with a final score of 2-1.

Bleday had a good game going 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles and a RBI.

The Blue Wahoos will play a doubleheader with the Braves tomorrow. First pitch of the first matchup is set for 5:35 p.m.

