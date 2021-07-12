Mosley alum Jaden Rudd drafted by Toronto Blue Jays in seventh round of MLB Draft

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Jaden Rudd heard his named called Monday afternoon in the MLB Draft.

Rudd was taken in the 7th round with the 212nd overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rudd is currently getting ready to head to Notre Dame to play collegiate baseball there, but now he has a decision to make.

The left-handed pitcher had a 1.21 ERA this year with seven wins on the mound and just one loss. He also had a whopping 78 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.

At the plate, he had a batting average of .397 and racked up 17 RBI for the year too.

He also was named the 2021 Florida Panhandle Baseball Player of the Year and helped his team win a state title.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

White House announces child tax credit expansion as part of the $1.9T rescue plan

New hyperbaric oxygen chamber comes to Panama City Beach

Death toll rises to 94 with 22 unaccounted for in Surfside recovery efforts

Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/12/21

20-year-old drowns as three other distressed swimmers are saved

Fort Walton Beach man dies in hit and run accident

More Local News

Don't Miss