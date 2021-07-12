Mosley alum Jaden Rudd drafted by Toronto Blue Jays in seventh round of MLB Draft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Jaden Rudd heard his named called Monday afternoon in the MLB Draft.

Rudd was taken in the 7th round with the 212nd overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rudd is currently getting ready to head to Notre Dame to play collegiate baseball there, but now he has a decision to make.

The left-handed pitcher had a 1.21 ERA this year with seven wins on the mound and just one loss. He also had a whopping 78 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.

At the plate, he had a batting average of .397 and racked up 17 RBI for the year too.

He also was named the 2021 Florida Panhandle Baseball Player of the Year and helped his team win a state title.