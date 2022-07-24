PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBB) — Mosley alum, JJ Bleday had a strong showing in his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon.

Bleday recorded his first MLB hit, his first MLB stolen base, his first MLB run scored and his first MLB extra base hit.

In the top of the second, he reached on an infield single. At the top of the ninth, with two outs, he doubled deep right center. With Bleday on second, De La Cruz singled to left sending Bleday home.

The pirates forced the game into extra innings, but the Marlins were able to hold on beating Pittsburgh 6-5.

Bleday was called up Saturday after Jorge Soler was put on the 10 day injury list.