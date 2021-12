PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Alabama State running back Ezra Gray was projected as a fifth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a mock draft by HBCU Gameday.

The three-time All-American and All-SWAC running back has racked up 1,875 yards on the ground and 256 receiving yards in his four seasons with the Hornets.

Gray tweeted out “All in.” in regard to the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday.