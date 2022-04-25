PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Alabama State star running back Ezra Gray is just a few days away from finding out if his dream to be drafted into the NFL will come true.

The three-time All-American and All-SWAC running back has racked up 1,875 yards on the ground and 256 receiving yards in his four seasons playing with the Hornets.

Gray knows the odds to get drafted are very low but he said he’s defied the odds before and can do it again.

“I’ve been doubted a lot,” Gray said. “And playing the sport of football there is different attributes that coaches look for and then people are always looking at the odds of things happening like kids have this percentage of a chance of going to the next level and then to go to the NFL, it’s like .02% can even attain to play football professionally.”

Back in December, Gray was projected by HBCU Gameday as a fifth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer but he said getting drafted this year will be even harder due to a higher number of players on the board.

“It’s really an influx of players because of the fact that you have the sixth-year guys coming in with the extra COVID year, the fifth-year seniors coming out, the regular four-year seniors coming out as well as juniors who were declaring early,” Gray said.

Making it to the NFL has been his dream since he can remember, but if his name is called he’s looking forward to the reaction of his family the most.

“Really just the chance to say I didn’t make it but we made it,” Gray said. “And if I really got that opportunity, that would be the best thing in the world for me, just to see a smile on my mama’s face and things like that.”

If Gray goes undrafted this weekend, however, he has no worries about his future career in football.

“That’s something that I don’t sweat too much because at the end of the day I know God is going to put me in the right place,” Gray said “So I’ll be right where I’m supposed to be so if that wasn’t for me, then it wouldn’t be for me. But at the same time, he hasn’t brought me this far to leave me so I feel like he’s got something special in store for me I just can’t wait to see what it is.”

The NFL draft begins Thursday, April 28, and runs through Saturday, April 30.