Mosley alum Ezra Gray has fantastic game against Deion Sanders’ Jackson State squad

(WMBB) – Mosley alum and Alabama State running back Ezra Gray had an impressive performance on Saturday in the team’s win over Jackson State.

The Hornets took down the Tigers 35-28 and handed Deion Sanders’ squad their first loss of the season.

It was thanks to Gray’s fantastic game too. The redshirt senior rushed for a career high 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of his touchdown runs were a whopping 49 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Lynn Haven native even got high praise from Sanders who said that he’s sure the whole country knows who Gray is now because he balled out in the game.

Alabama State is now 2-1 on the season and will take on UAPB on Saturday in Arkansas.