PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and former All-American running back Enrique Davis was hired as Western Kentucky University’s new running back coach.

Davis was a five-star recruit in high school and the second-ranked running back in the nation. He played four years at Ole Miss and was named the SEC newcomer of the year.

Before his hiring at WKU, Davis’ most recent job was coaching with the New York Jets.