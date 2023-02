PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School and Ole Miss alum, Erique Davis accepted an analyst position on the coaching staff for his collegiate alma mater.

Davis is coming from Western Kentucky University where he spent the past season as the program’s running back coach, and had a previous coaching stint with the New York Jets.

The Mosley alum played at Ole Miss from 2008-2011 and was the No. 1 running back and No. 2 overall prospect out of High School.