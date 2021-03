Chase Seiffert hits on the second hole during the final round of the Workday Charity Open golf tournament, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WMBB) – Mosley alum Chase Seiffert finished tied for third in the Honda Classic PGA Tournament this weekend.

This was Seiffert’s best finish this year on the tour.

He tied for third with Brendan Steel, Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley and C.T. Pan.

Seiffert shot six under for 64 on the final round of the tournament which was a tie for his lowest round ever on the tour. He also notched six birdies in that round to help propel him to a third-place finish.