MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley alum, JJ Bleday, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, was callled up by the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.

Jorge Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms, which opens a spot for Bleday.

Bleday has hit .229/.365/.470 with 20 home runs over 367 PA at Triple-A Jacksonville this season.

His first game in a Marlin’s jersey will be against the Pirates, which is ironic for him growing in a small town a couple hours north of Pittsburgh.