LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Rising junior, Valarie Solorio was at the top of her career before suffering a hand injury this summer.

In March, she went to the World Team Trials. There she placed second which secured herself a spot on the USA World Team and a ticket to go to the Pan American Games in June.

Just two days before she went to the Olympic Training Center for camp, she broke her hand in two places.

“I get so close and then I break my hand and I can’t go,” Solorio said. “That was very heartbreaking. I think I cried for about three days straight, like just total pity. It was awful.”

Solorio wasn’t going to let the injury keep her down.

“Then you know I realized soon enough whenever I could start moving my hand, I was like there are so many other things I could do to prepare for more.”

She said she’s had to adjust the way she’s wrestling, but for the most part she still goes about her practice the same way.

“I wrestled long enough to where being down a hand is definitely an issue but it doesn’t make it impossible.”

Her cast should come off about a week before Fargo. She is hopeful that she will be able to compete. Her goal is to land on the podium and see how far she can push herself.