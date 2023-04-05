PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Velasquez sisters, senior pitcher, Samantha, and sophomore catcher, Savannah, are just one of three sets of sisters on the North Bay Haven softball team.

One of the most important relationships in softball is between a pitcher and a catcher.

“I feel like we have more in common than we don’t, which is another great thing, Samantha Velasquez said. We don’t really argue as much as we used to.”

Savannah was the first to start the sport, and her older sister Sammy followed in her footsteps. Although Sammy is the bigger sister, Savannah knows the right words in stressful situations.

“I know how she works,’ Savannah Velasquez said. “I know what she’s thinking. I know how she overthinks things or how she gets into her head when she’s pitching. So I try and tell, breathe, and calm down. You know how to pitch. You know how it works. Just calm down. Take a breath. Fix your circle and just pitch.”

Sammy has been the ace in the circle for the Bucs the past couple of seasons but this is the first full year her sister has been behind the plate. This will be their final year playing together, with Sammy graduating after the season.

“Adjustments are part of life, so it’s just an adjustment and we can work through it,” Savannah Velasquez said.

But the Velasquez legacy doesn’t stop here, as the youngest sister Sophie is waiting to take a spot on the roster.

“It’ll be fun to challenge both of them,” North Bay Haven head softball coach Butch Bernard said. “We always try to find some kind of reason to challenge one over another, whether they’re siblings or whether they’re just teammates. It’ll be fun to pick on Savannah about her sister, maybe taking her job from her. But, hey, if she does, I mean, I’m excited about it.”

The Bucs and Velasquez sisters will be back in action Thursday, April 6 as they host Wewahitchka.