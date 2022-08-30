MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMBB) – Bay High School alum Janarius Robinson was a victim of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline, as the Minnesota Vikings announced they were waiving him on Tuesday morning.

Robinson was selected 134 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft after playing for the Florida State Seminoles.

He could return to the Vikings practice squad, but if he moves on he will do so without ever playing in a regular season game for the team.

Robinson missed his entire rookie season while on injured reserve. He had five tackles and a half-sack in the team’s preseason games last year.