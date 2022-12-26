MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational high school basketball shootout returns to Chipola College this week.

15 boys high school basketball teams from four states will compete in the three-day shootout beginning Tuesday, December 27, and wrapping up on Thursday, December 29.

All five Jackson County teams (Graceville, Marianna, Sneads, Malone, and Cottondale) will be in attendance, as well as three more Panhandle teams; Rutherford, Bethlehem and Walon.

Tuesday, December 27:

12:00 p.m. Bethlehem vs. Walton

1:30 p.m. Graceville vs. Seminole County

3:00 p.m. Navarre vs. Rutherford

4:30 p.m. Sneads vs. Kinston

6:00 p.m. R.F. Monroe vs. Orange Park

7:30 p.m. Marianna vs. Lake Charles Prep

Wednesday, December 28:

11:00 a.m. Cottondale vs. Bethlehem

12:30 p.m. Kinston vs. Malone

2:00 p.m. Walton vs. Navarre

3:30 p.m. Rutherford vs. Lincoln

5:00 p.m. Lake Charles vs. R.F. Monroe

6:30 p.m. Sneads vs. Seminole County

8:00 p.m. Orange Park vs. Marianna

Thursday, December 29:

12:00 p.m. R.F. Monroe vs. Navarre

1:30 p.m. Graceville vs. Kinston

3:00 p.m. Lincoln vs. Lake Charles Prep

4:30 p.m. Malone vs. Bethlehem

6:00 p.m. Walton vs. Rutherford

7:30 Seminole County vs. Cottondale