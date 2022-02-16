PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – In one beautiful kick, Braden Masker broke the Arnold single-season scoring record and punched the Marlins ticket to their second straight final four.

The Marlins defeated Gulf Breeze 3-1 in the 5A regional finals at home Wednesday night.

In the final minutes of play, Masker scored his 38th goal of the season, breaking Tyler Evans’ record of 37 single-season goals scored in 2008.

Masker scored two goals and Zach Gunning scored one in the win.

The Marlins improved to 21-1-1 and will host River Ridge in the state semifinals Saturday, February 19.