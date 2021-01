PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)-- It was a battle until the very end as the Port St. Joe girls soccer team played host to Freeport on Saturday afternoon. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Freeport came back from being down 2-0 at the half to lead 3-2 late in regulation. Port St. Joe scored a penalty kick in stoppage time to end the game at a 3-3 tie.