Marlins host inaugural Arnold Soccer Tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold Marlins are kicking off the new year by hosting the first Florida USA Soccer Challenge.

The tournament will be held at the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex. For the ten teams participating in the tournament, the artificial turf at the complex will be something they aren’t used to playing on.

“The turf fields change the game a little bit, it’s a faster game, the ball bounces higher so there’s gonna be kind of an adjustment so that’s why we have practiced here the past few days to get used to that,” Arnold head boys soccer coach Jonathan Hammond said.

Both boys and girls teams are participating in the two-day event. The girls side includes four teams: Mosley, Bay, Arnold and Choctawhatchee. On the boys side, there is six teams: Arnold, Bay, Mosley, North Bay Haven, Leon and Niceville.

It’s tough competition, especially since the Eagles are ranked the No. 3 team in the country right now according to MaxPreps. The Marlins fell to Niceville once this season and tied them in another game. They hope to get some revenge on Saturday when they play them.

“They are an amazing team, they are probably one of the best teams we played all year for sure and they are just so talented,” Arnold soccer player Joshua Grunden said. “We can play with them, we just have to play our game and we have to stick with what we know how to do and I think we have a shot at beating them.”

It’s also a chance for the local teams to have some friendly competition as well.

“It’s great cause we always, I’m friends with a lot of them but when it comes to the field I’m not their friend, but it’s great to see them play other teams and watch them play,” Arnold soccer player Bryson Weilbacher-Matos said.

After this tournament, the teams don’t have many more games before the playoffs begin so they are making the most of these matches.

“After this long holiday break, you know the kids have been off, probably stuffing their face with food so now we can get back into shape, refocus, there’s no more breaks, we go straight into playoffs so we have this month to get ready,” Hammond said.

The tournament kicks off on Friday and finishes up on Saturday.