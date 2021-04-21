Marinna volleyball player Angelina Ubias signs to Bishop State

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna volleyball player Angelina Ubias signed to Bishop State on Wednesday.

Ubias is making history for Bishop State, as this is the junior college’s first volleyball team ever.

“Yeah, it does put some pressure on me,” Ubias said. “Because you know it’s the first team ever, but it also is very exciting and a very good opportunity for me to allow myself to be better.”

Bishop State is a junior college in Mobile, Alabama, and the volleyball team will be playing in the NJCAA Division I.

“I’m very thankful that I can definitely represent Marinna High School as being an athletic place to be,” Ubias said. “And it will allow you to have opportunities to be signed to colleges like Bishop State, and I’m just very grateful for that.”

Ubias is not the only Panhandle player to sign to Bishop State, as Mosley’s Jalei Jomalon signed to join the new team last week.