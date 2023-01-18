MARINNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna senior third baseman, Kylie Stephens signed to play softball for Huntingdon College on Wednesday afternoon.

Stephens finished her junior season with a .382 AVG, 26-H, 22-RBI, 17-R, and 6-2B.

She will lead a very talented Bulldogs roster this spring and said she is thankful to have the burden of making her further plans out of the way.

“I don’t have to have the pressure of trying to go somewhere,” Stephens said. “I already know where I’m going. And whenever it is my time to lay my bat down for high school season, it’s time to pick it back up for college.”

In addition to the signing, it was also a reunion for Stephens and her family. Her sister, who serves in the U.S. Navy returned home from Japan this week for the first time in over a year.

“Her being here, it was really the best moment of the whole year,” Stephens said. “Like just seeing her again, being able to hug her, being able to spend the two weeks I have with her, and just to know that she would come home and be able to be here for my signing because I actually scheduled it during the time she was going to be home. So it was just amazing.”

Marianna will open its softball season at home against Blountstown on February 21.