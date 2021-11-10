Marianna’s Lexie Spooner signs to play softball at Chipola

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna’s Lexie Spooner signed to play softball with the Chipola Indians on Wednesday.

Spooner led the team last season in homeruns with eight, as well as RBI’s with 32.

She said she’s thrilled to lay for a team she grew up watching and excited to live out her childhood dream.

“College softball has been my dream since I was six and to be able to play local is a big thing too because people who have been watching me since I was six can watch me play still, and not a lot of people get the chance to play college softball,” Spooner said.

Spooner is the second Panhandle softball player to sign to Chipola this week as Port St. Joe player Erica Ramsey did so last week.