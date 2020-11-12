Marianna’s Lauren Brock signs to play softball at UAB

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Marianna’s Lauren Brock signed to play softball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Brock has played travel ball for the Birmingham for the Thunderbolts since she was 10-years-old, so she is familiar with the area.

“The University is actually 20 minutes from where our facility for the Bolts is and then two of my teammates are also going to UAB with me,” Brock said.

She said she is thankful for her family and everyone in Marianna who helped her get to this point.

“They’ve helped me grow I’ve played with all of these girls that play on my high school team and we’ve played travel ball together when I was little it’s just family,” Brock said.

Brock is also a vital player for the Marianna softball team, Bulldogs head coach Don Holland said she has great character and is an example for other players on the team.

“She’s excellent on and off the field she does everything we ask her to do she played many many positions over the past four years she’s just excellent and UAB is getting a great young lady,” Holland said.