Marianna’s first-year head girls soccer coach leading team to success this season

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – In the 2018-19 season, the Marianna girls soccer team only won two games, but just two years later, the Bulldogs are 6-1-1 this season.

The players think some of the reason for their success is their first-year head coach Anthony Zayas.

Zayas is originally from South Florida, but his parents live in Marianna. Earlier this year, his dad had to have open heart surgery and so Zayas moved to Jackson County to be with them.

“That kinda pushed me to be closer to my family and luckily when I came to look there happened to be a position teaching science which is what I teached in high school and a position coaching soccer which is what I coached down there while I was there,” Zayas said.

When Zayas got to Marianna before the soccer season began, he went straight to work on the team. At first, the players weren’t too sure about him, but then quickly bought into his process.

“He has really brought about teamwork, he’s emphasized that all the way, working together as a team cohesively and running and conditioning and that has really made us a better team,” Marianna soccer player Abigail Callahan said.

“Coach Zayas has pushed us to be the best team we can be and he’s really put in a lot of effort and time with us to make us where we are right now. And we’ve accomplished a lot, a lot more than we have in the past years,” Marianna soccer player Kate Myhill said.

One of the biggest accomplishments of the team this year was being able to tie with Florida High this season, something the team said they have never been able to do.

Coach Zayas said it’s nothing to do with him, it’s truly the talent of this team.

“I fell into a pot of gold, this team was here before I got here, what their records were the two previous years is not reflective of who they are, there’s some talent here and all I had to do was put it in the right place,” Zayas said.

He said all he can take credit for is opening up their eyes and showing them what they can accomplish.

“Those girls are the ones doing all the work, they are the ones out there, you guys are just realizing who you had here, I’m just making it so you could see who you always had, their potential is now being raised,” Zayas said.

The team is overjoyed at what they have been able to do so far and can’t wait to keep it going for the next part of the season in 2021.

“I’m proud of us we’ve never really been that good, we’ve been average so it’s really an accomplishment especially on my senior year that we’ve been able to be on top,” Myhill said.