MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna 10U All-Stars were welcomed home as Dixie League World Series champions on Thursday evening.

The team represented the state of Florida in the World Series in Alexandria, Louisianna, winning all but one of their games in the tournament, and taking the victory over South Carolina 20-0 in the finals.

With the win, they became the first softball team from Marianna to ever bring home a Dixie League World Series title.