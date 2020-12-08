Marianna volleyball player Kinsey Smith signs to Pensacola State

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna volleyball player Kinsey Smith signed to Pensacola State College on Monday.

While on the Bulldogs team, Smith had a total of 242 kills, 131 total blocks and 52 aces.

Smith said it’s been a dream of hers ever since she was a little girl to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level and she can’t wait to be a Pirate.

“Well I love the facility, I love the coach, I like the players, they also have a pool which I’m really big on swimming so I liked that about it,” Smith said. “It’s just a nice facility, I really liked it so as soon as I saw it I made my decision.”

Smith also said she’s glad she’s close to home so that her family and friends can still come support her at games.

Smith is also excited to be able to watch the Pirates herself this year because COVID-19 pushed the JUCO volleyball season back to Spring.