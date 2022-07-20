PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A travel softball team out of Marianna has dedicated their season to a philanthropic cause.

Team Reaper Fast Pitch signed up for the USFA ‘Play for Callie’ tournament without knowing the significance of the series. They found out soon after that it would change their season.

“During one championship game, I remember I was almost in tears about it because we had bases loaded 3-2 count and I just took a deep breath and looked down at my bracelet and remembered why I was playing for who I was playing for,” Team Reaper player Kennedy Temples said.

The tournament raised money and awareness for Callie Cole, a five-year-old battling a rare disease.

Cole nearly lost all her vision in her left eye to Type One Neurofibromatosis. Her family travels to Jacksonville each week so she can receive two types of chemotherapy treatment.

Team Reaper head coach, Lee Temples said this purpose helped create better people, not just players on his team.

“We get out there in the games and we think that games the end of the world or that winning or losing that champ games gonna be the end of our lives you know and that kind of gave us some real perspective on that,” Temples said. “At the end of the day you know it’s just a game and the game is bigger than us and there’s more to it than just teaching these girls to be good softball players you know, want to teach them to be good human beings.”

The girls all wear bracelets on and off the field to remember who they are playing for.

“She has made softball more than a game,” Team Reaper player Reagan Watkins said. “She has made it to where the dedication and the practice and the hard work is all for her.”

Team Reaper will have one last chance to honor Callie in the USFA Fast Pitch World Series.

Callie has a Venmo: @CoachCallie for any donations to help with her battle.