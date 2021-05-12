Marianna softball prepares for third-consecutive Elite Eight appearance

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna softball team took down North Bay Haven on Tuesday night to advance to the Elite Eight once again.

This is the Bulldog’s third consecutive Elite Eight appearance since they didn’t have a state tournament last year due to the pandemic.

The last time the team got to this point was back in 2019 when they also went to the state championship game.

“I think we came together really early and a lot of us have actually played together since we were really young and that’s helped too. I just think that we have a really good bond with each other and I think that it’s gonna take us far,” Marianna softball player Lauryn Tucker said.

The Bulldogs have been on fire this year, they are on an 11-game win streak with a 21-2 record and have outscored their opponents 223-46 so far this season.

They also have managed to break the program’s home run season record as well.

“36 home runs, one through nine can take it out at any time that’s a great problem to have. Grace of God, a little bit of talent, little hard work, they got a great eye for the ball, they love the game of softball they’ve been playing for a very long time and it makes my job easier you know,” Marianna head softball coach Don Holland said.

Some of this team remembers their loss in the state title game two years ago and are on a mission to get back to that game this season, except this time the outcome will be different.

“It’s always an honor to represent Marianna in anything and I think it’s really cool we’re the last public school in 3A, that just goes to show how outnumbered we are from public schools to private schools and I think a lot of people count us out because of how small of a town we are and that goes for many towns and cities in the Panhandle,” Marianna softball player Lauren Brock said.

The Bulldogs will take on the Episcopal School of Jacksonville in the regional finals on Friday night.