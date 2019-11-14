Marianna softball players sign to play college ball

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – It was signing day for a lot of high school athletes in the area.

Two Marianna softball players signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon.

Bulldogs Gabby Bess and Cheyann Blackmon are continuing their softball careers at the next level.

Bess will be attending Chipola College. She has been a Bulldog all four years.

“It takes a village,” Bess said. “I have had a lot of softball coaches in my life and I have taken something very important from the game of softball to get to the point a long with me having to push myself to get to where I am now.”

Blackmon will be attending Thomas University in Georgia. Blackmon is the step-daughter of the Marianna head coach and was at Mosley for two years before coming to Marianna after the hurricane.

She said she was so excited to get to continue playing softball in college.

“It means a lot because I have worked really hard to get here and I have been through a lot and I’m just really happy to be at this point in my life,” Blackmon said.

Both players are gearing up for their senior season with the Bulldogs.