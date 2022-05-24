MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna High School alum Chloe Temples had a remarkable junior season pitching for BYU after transferring from Stetson last summer.

Temples was overlooked by BYU coming out of high school and wound up spending two years at Stetson University, but she never gave up on her dream to play for the Cougars.

“I remember whenever Coach Meredith, my pitching coach, called me the first time telling me he wanted to go a different direction, he told me, he said, ‘That’s the things about dreams kiddo, they never die,'” Temples said. “And so after that day, I wrote that down on a piece of paper, and I still have that sitting by my mirror where I get ready every morning.”

Temples had a historic season in the circle for the Cougars, being named Second Team All-WCC, throwing 140 strikeouts, which is the second-highest mark in the conference.

She also broke the BYU softball program single-game record with 15 strikeouts against WCC opponent Saint Mary’s. Temples had two saves this year on top of 15 wins. Her 3.12 ERA was the third-best out of all WCC softball pitchers.

“Becoming one of the upperclassmen, I am excited about that,” Temples said. “Especially when it’s your first year, you like to lay low a little bit at the beginning. So I’m excited to take on that role and hopefully be more vocal and take this team in the right direction.”

Her talent on the diamond isn’t just reserved for playing in Provo. Temples gives pitching lessons to girls in her hometown whenever she’s back for the break.

“I always come back over the summer, and I always have girls so excited to come,” Temples said. “And I have their moms send me videos while I’m off at school or giving me updates on how the little girls are so proud of me and it warms my heart so much because, at the end of the day, the game is way bigger than just playing.”

Temples’ love for the game has pushed her to be a mentor and an inspiration to young girls in Jackson County who feel they might be overlooked in a small town. Her route to BYU wasn’t as planned, but she said she wouldn’t change it in any way.

“I kind of used Stetson, and that was my platform to build up from there,” Temples said. “And if it’s really something you want and you can dig deep, I am living proof that you can get it done if that’s what you want. If that’s what you want then I wouldn’t let anyone else talk you out of it, because I one hundred percent believe in every single girl that I teach, if that’s what they want to get done then I believe they will get it done.”

Because of her COVID season at Stetson, Temples has two more years of eligibility at BYU where she hopes to lead the Cougars as they will soon enter the BIG 12 Conference.