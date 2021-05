MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna softball team advanced to the regional semifinal with an 8-1 victory over Walton on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 20-2 on the season and went 3-0 against Walton this year.

Up next, Marianna will play the winner of North Bay Haven and Santa Fe on May 11 in the state regional semifinal.