PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After a competitive four innings, Marianna pulled away from Bay to pick up a 13-4 road victory Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs improve to 19-5 and will host Walton on Thursday, April 27.

The Tornadoes fell to 6-15 and will face Pensacola in the opening round of the district tournament on Monday, May 1.