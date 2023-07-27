MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Two of the best high school softball players in the Panhandle just so happen to compete together on the same team year-round.

Marianna rising senior pitcher, Kennedy Temples, and rising junior catcher, Addison Giles, spend the spring season playing together on the Bulldogs and the summer playing travel ball with Team Reaper.

Temples said after years of playing together, their relationship has grown to best friend status off the field.

“Being a pitcher-catcher, we’re always going to have to rely on each other a lot,” Temples said. “And things weren’t always the easiest coming up together, but we were forced to learn how to work together, and now she’s become my best friend.”

This past spring, the duo connected for 278 struck-out batters, a Marianna single-season record.

They did not disappoint in their first season starting on varsity together, but like most underclassmen, Giles said they had to sit back and wait their turn.

“Me and Kennedy used to be the ones that didn’t start, we sat the bench, because Coach used to not want to put us in the game,” Giles said. “And now to see what we’ve become, we just kind of worked our butts off to get here.”

The hard work was evident in the product they put forth on the diamond, but Temples said the bond between the circle and home plate would not be the same with anyone else.

“When I feel the nerves getting to me or the pressure is cracking down on me, she always knows whether I need a laugh or a serious talk, and she always gets my mindset right,” Temples said.

As a junior, Temples was second in all of Florida Class 3A softball in strikeouts and has already drawn attention from college scouts.

As a sophomore, Giles was second in Florida Class 3A softball in home runs and has often been compared to Sneads High School alum and Florida State starting catcher Michaela Edenfield.

Temples and Giles both share the dream of playing division one in college.

But before the duo splits up upon Temples graduation in the upcoming spring, she said they want more than anything to bring a state Championship to Marianna.

“We’re going to start with district champs, just like we did last year,” Temples said. “Nobody said we could do it last year, but we’re going to start there and move our way up. And if we keep on working just like we do, we improve every year, I know we’re going to go farther.”