MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna football team is rolling early in the season, undefeated after two games.

The Bulldogs showcased a new offense this season, scoring 74 points in just two games. In ten games last season, Marianna scored 83 points, a couple were defensive scores.

Marianna has a young team this season, eight out of the eleven offensive starters playing their first game in the preseason classic against Sneads.

One of those young players is sophomore running back, Amari Clemons who has already scored nine touchdowns in just two games.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have given up just 14 points.

Head coach Jack Glover said it’s great to see his team’s hard work pay off.

” I just want these guys to get the respect that they deserve,” Glover said. “Sometimes even when you lose, people forget the work that you put in and these guys have been going since January.”

The Bulldogs have a tough test in week three, traveling to play Blountstown on Friday, September 8.