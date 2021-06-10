Marianna names Adam Bigale as new head baseball coach

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna named Adam Bigale as their new head baseball coach on Thursday.

Bigale will take over the reigns of the program from Bobby Hughes, who is now coaching at Graceville.

Bigale’s roots run deep in Marianna. He was a Bulldogs and graduated in 2009 and went on to play at Chipola from 2010-11.

He also was an assistant coach at Chipola for three years and then went on to be the assistant coach at Marianna for seven seasons.

The Bulldogs went 14-12 last year and fell in the first game of the district tournament to Florida High.