MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna football team is headed into the postseason for the first time under second-year head coach Jack Glover.

The Bulldogs are sitting at a 6-4 record, earning a statement victory over South Walton 26-25 in the final game of the regular season.

Marianna earned the six seed in the Class 2 Suburban Region 1 bracket. The Bulldogs will travel on the road to play three seed Florida High in the region quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs and Seminoles met in week ten of the regular season, where Florida High shutout Marianna 38-0.

Glover said Florida High has a very talented team, but it helps that his team has already played them this season.

“We need to figure out what we did wrong last time against them and just try to fix that,” Glover said. “They’re good, but I think we got some bullets, too, that can help do the job, so we’ll see what happens.”

The Bulldogs fight Friday night against South Walton proved that this Marianna football team is not done yet. Glover said his team has yet to play its best football.

“I don’t think they’ve played their best game,” Glover said. “Whether that game is going to be this year against Florida High or it’s going to be next year.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST. in Tallahassee for the Class 2S Region 1 Quarterfinal between the Bulldogs and Seminoles.