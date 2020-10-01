Marianna looks to beat South Walton for the first time in three seasons on Friday

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Unlike many teams in the area and state, the Marianna Bulldogs have been able to compete in all four weeks of the delayed high school football season.

“It’s almost like coaching seniors in their last week of ball, you have to think of it as it could be our last, we could be shut down, or we individually could be shut down,” Marianna head football coach John Donaldson said.

Donaldson said he is proud of how his team has overcome all of the adversity this season has brought.

“With the COVID situation, we just want to go hard in everything we do on the field in school go hard everything we do keep going,” Marianna football player Ahmad Johnson said.

Although they opened the season with a loss to Port St. Joe, they have continued to work hard every day and consistently improved.

“Didn’t go the way we wanted, came to practice Monday and knew what we needed to fix and got it done,” Marianna football player Brady Donaldson said.

The team is now 2-2 on the year, the defense has forced turnovers and the offense is in sync.

“Those guys have gelled together for a couple of years now, they’re getting to the point in there lives where they are peaking when they need to be peaking,” Coach Donaldson said.

Next up for Marianna is a game on the road at South Walton. The Bulldogs have battelled it out until the fourth quarter with the Seahawks the past couple of years.

“They’re always good competition and they’ve beat us three times in a row now, so we kinda got a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Marianna football player Joshua Allen said.

If they can get a win on Friday, they will start a two game win streak.

“Hopefully we can go the rest of the season being undefeated,” Marianna football team manager Moses Peterson said.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. on Friday in Santa Rosa Beach.