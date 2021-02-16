Marianna girls basketball team defies odds by getting to regional semifinals this season

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna girls basketball may have an 8-17 record on the year, but they managed to make it to the regional semifinals of the 4A state tournament.

“Every time they announced our record, the kids dropped their heads, and I said no that’s a benefit for us at this point, we’re the underdogs,” Marianna head girls basketball coach Charles Brown said.

The Bulldogs battled through the district tournament and got to the playoffs, then had a huge 48-37 win over Rutherford in the regional quarterfinals, a team that beat them twice in the regular season.

“We’ve been underestimated all year and knowing the the ability they actually had. I expected coming into that game I knew it was gonna be a good game a good battle, but honestly I didn’t think we would lead the entire game as we did though offensively,” Brown said.

It may have been a Cinderella story for the Bulldogs so far, but they are not done yet.

They now take on West Florida in the Class 4A Region 1 semifinals on Wednesday night, a team Rutherford beat for the district title.

However, the Bulldogs are preparing hard for the matchup with the Jaguars.

“Rebounding, boxing out, making sure that every second chance ball we get our hands on it and fighting for every possession,” Brown said.

Marianna has to get on the road for this game too, but that’s actually something this team isn’t worried about.

“We’ve played a lot more away games than we have home this year. We were that team that if anybody needed a game we were willing to play, they called somebody canceled and we got on the road immediately,” Brown said.

That experience is what has helped this team to this point in the playoffs, and could help them get to the elite eight, something the team hasn’t done since 2009.

“Win or lose, we’ve done a great Cinderella story. But like I said, we’re not ready to go home, we’re gonna throw that glass slipper away again and see if we can keep going,” Brown said.

The game is at West Florida on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.