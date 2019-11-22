Marianna girls basketball off to hot start

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna girls basketball team ended last season 11-13, but this year it’s a different story. The Bulldogs are off to a hot 3-0 start.

Although the team is undefeated, the team is still young. However, the Bulldogs have some older and more experienced players in key positions.

Marianna head coach Chuck Brown has been coaching with the Bulldogs since 2010. He has coached both the middle and high school teams.

Brown said he’s happy that his team is off to a great start.

“We’ve doing very good distributing the ball, there is no one player right now that is standing out as major scorer, every game is a different score,” Brown said. “It makes it difficult for teams to scout us and it makes us harder to defend.”

The Bulldogs will be back in action against Cottondale on Tuesday night.