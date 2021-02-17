Marianna football player Markevar Hunter signs to play at collegiate level

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna football player Markevar Hunter signed to continue his football career at Faulkner University on Wednesday.

“I feel like I put in a lot of work in to get there, took a lot, and I’m appreciative of the man above, God for allowing me to play more football,” Hunter said.

The 6’5″ tackle signed his national letter of intent in front of his teammates and coaches from over the years who helped him get to this point.

Hunter said he’s very excited to play for the Eagles this fall.

“I really liked the program, when I went to visit I liked the facilities how they run their school, I just felt like it was a great fit for me,” Hunter said.

Marianna head coach John Donaldson said he’s extremely proud of Hunter.

“We knew this day was coming for this kid a long time ago, and he’s worked hard and the coaches have worked hard to get him where he is and it’s big, anytime we have a young man with the opportunity to further his career and education it’s a big day,” Donaldson said.

Hunter plans to study business or sports management while at Faulkner.