PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna Bulldogs beat Rutherford 41-20 on Thursday night.

With the win, Marianna move to 4-3 on the season, the first time this year the Bulldogs have had a winning record.

The Bulldogs take on Maclay on Oct. 23.

The Rams fall to 2-2 and play South Walton on Oct. 23.