PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna boys basketball team earned a 58-45 victory over Bay on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-2 and will travel to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy on Thursday, January 4.

The Tornadoes fell to 7-7 and will travel to Rutherford on Friday, January 5.

Marianna is currently the highest-ranked team in the area at No. 63 and No. 14 in Class 3A.

Head coach Rico Williams said it’s exciting for the players to see their hard work pay off.

“They come in every day hungry,” Williams said. “They want to learn new things, they want to do different stuff. So we keep adding more and more every practice and try to get better.”