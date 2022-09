PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna football team took down Rutherford 24-7 on the road Friday night to earn their first win of the season.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-3 and will have the week off before hosting Godby on Friday, September 30.

The Rams fell to 0-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, September 23.