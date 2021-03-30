Marianna boys weightlifting team wins first district championship

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna boys weightlifting team won their first district championship on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs got first place in the 1A District 2 championships with a score of 74. Bulldogs senior Markevar Hunter said it was a goal of theirs from the start of the year.

“We talked about it all season,” Hunter said. Coach kept hammering it in our heads that we need to win our first district championship and that’s what we came to do. I know my boys worked a lot, they put a lot of work in each and every day and they strived to get better.”

Hunter actually hit a personal record in the meet as he lifted 315 pounds for the clean and jerk. He had 700 total on the day.

“I mean I knew it was a PR so it wasn’t going to be easy. But you know I got down there and I kind of calmed myself down and it was kind of easy after that. I was shocked I was surprised I actually did it because I never thought I would get that high,” Hunter said.

Bozeman were crowned the district runners-up with a total score of 55 points. The Bucks said they were thrilled to get second because only a few years ago their weightlifting program only had three lifters in it.

“It means a lot of bravery ya know, going in at it, not just looking at first place, but going in at it overall and facing the weight. We go by what coach says, it’s not all about first place, but it’s about getting them PR’s and coming out here and having fun and doing what we do. So if second place is what we get, it’s what we get,” Bozeman senior Brallen Burris said.

Vernon took third place at the meet with a total score of 26 points.

The regional meet is set for April 10 at Baker High School.