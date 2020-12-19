Marianna boys basketball looks to maintain perfect record

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Marianna boys basketball team is off to a perfect 6-0 start to the season. This is despite several of the teams’ members not making their transition to the court from the football field until after Thanksgiving, as the football team made a playoff run.

“They kept themselves prepared, they stayed in the gym, kept getting shots up and their bodies ready, so when we got started, they were ready to jump in from day one,” Marianna head boys basketball coach Rico Williams said.

The contributions from the dual-sport athletes are evident as the Bulldogs have had a successful start to the season, beating teams from across the Panhandle. One of those players, Ahmad Johnson, said they are keeping what they accomplished on the football field in the back of their minds.

“We’re gonna carry over that how far they went, we’re gonna try and carry that over, and do the same things this basketball season,” Johnson said.

Coach Williams said he thinks if they can keep everyone healthy, they will be a much better team than they are now later in the season, but they are taking it one possession at a time.

“We haven’t played our best basketball yet, we staying focused and concentrating on defense, and we getting better every game,” Williams said.

Another thing the Bulldogs will aim to maintain throughout the season is the teams’ bond, something contributing to their perfect record.

“We’ve been in the gym a lot practicing together, getting a lot of chemistry, just playing together and playing as a team, everybody loves each other a lot and we like a family here,” Marianna basketball player Ny’keem Gainer said.

Marianna will play Bay on Friday night, aiming to beat the Tornadoes for a second time this week. Then the Bulldogs will have a chance to see where they stand against some teams that are bigger than them over winter break. Before Christmas, they will play in the Capital City Classic in Tallahassee and after the holiday they will travel to Georgia for a tournament.

“It’s gonna bring out the best in us, so we can’t have any weaknesses, we have to cut down all our weaknesses, box out every possession, we’ll get the ball and cut down our turnovers, ” Williams said.

The last time Marianna boys basketball made a deep playoff run was in 2017 when they went to the final four. Williams was an assistant coach on that team and he said there are some similarities between that squad and the one he has now.