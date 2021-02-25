Marianna boys basketball ‘locked in’ ahead of 4A Region Finals

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Marianna boys basketball team beat Pensacola at home on Tuesday in the Class 4A Region Semifinals, the victory earned them a spot in the Elite Eight.

Marianna head boys basketball coach Rico Williams said the win over the Tigers was very important.

“We played a well-coached team, a very good team, they had a lot of size a lot of athletic ability, and we were able to come up with the victory,” Williams said.

The Bulldogs will play their first road game of the playoffs on Friday against West Nassau.

“We enjoy these wins at home but… we’re just going to try and carry over the work we did here on the road,” Marianna basketball player Ahmad Johnson said.

The team plans to break up the drive by stopping to workout and put some shots up so it won’t feel like a long road trip the day of the game.

“Mentally we’re locked in we’re focused, we’re ready to play some ball,” Williams said.

Coach Williams said the Bulldogs have learned from every mistake they’ve made throughout the season, and he feels they can handle anything their opponents throw at them.

“No mistakes, no nothing, then just gotta play hard that’s it,” Marianna basketball player Foster Myers said.

A win over the Warriors would put the Bulldogs in the final four for the first time since 2017, but the team is already grateful for what they’ve already accomplished this year.

“We thank God for every practice that we have, every game that we have, they’re just so appreciative just to play ball, so everything else is just a bonus,” Williams said.

Tipoff in Callahan is set for 7 p.m. EST.