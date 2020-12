MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)-- The Marianna boys basketball team is off to a perfect 6-0 start to the season. This is despite several of the teams' members not making their transition to the court from the football field until after Thanksgiving, as the football team made a playoff run.

"They kept themselves prepared, they stayed in the gym, kept getting shots up and their bodies ready, so when we got started, they were ready to jump in from day one," Marianna head boys basketball coach Rico Williams said.