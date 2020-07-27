Marathon record-breaker confirms COVID-19 stopped her streak

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach resident and ultramarathon runner, Alyssa Clark, broke the women’s record for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance. She ran 95 marathons in 95 days.

Clark aimed to hit 100 marathons until she began to feel sick. Several people around her started feeling ill and she started having chest pain and a cough.

To keep herself and those around her safe, Clark stopped running the consecutive marathons at number 95.

She later decided to be tested for COVID-19, however, she had not yet received her test results when she spoke with News 13 in the middle of July although she had already quarantined for 14 days.

This week she announced on her Instagram page that she did test positive, saying she received her results more than fourteen days after she took the test.

Alyssa Clark confirms COVID-19 ended her consecutive marathon streak via Instagram.

The runner confirmed it was the virus that ended her streak.

In the post, she said she hopes it helps show a perspective on the virus and is a reminder to stay safe during this time of uncertainty.