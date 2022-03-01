MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys’ basketball team is chasing the program’s 15th state title as they prepare for the 1A semifinals on Wednesday.

Head Coach Steven Welch said while many Malone teams can be intimidated by the past, this year’s team believes they belong on the wall as well.

“Every day at practice you’re looking at these banners,” Welch said. “And you see this written on the walls, you know where some people might not appreciate that the reality is, this is these kids every day every day, they’re immersed in this tradition.”

The Malone community rallies around the Tigers basketball team like none other, and Welch said the high school athletes are treated almost like celebrities.

“You can’t get away from it,” Welch said. “If you go to get your haircut at the barbershop here in town, if you’re a basketball player, you’ve got pressure on you.”

At 24-5, the Tigers have been led this season by senior Kaleb Wilson who averaged 23.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

“He can really score it,” Welch said. “He can hit shots, he gets to the rim, he’s a good defender, he leads us in blocked shots so can’t say enough about him, I’m very proud f his development.”

Malone will face Paxton in the 1A semifinals, a matchup with quite a bit of history, as the two schools used to be in the same district for nearly a decade.

“Definitely looking forward to the matchup and to playing,” Welch said. “And hopefully one of us can come back with a state title, I’m pulling for the Tigers.”

With seven seniors on the roster, and five in the starting lineup, Malone is ready to win now and they believe they’re more than capable of bringing a ring back to Jackson County.

“One of our fans who played on a state championship team here back in the ’80s, that’s what he said, he said these groups desire is really off the charts,” Welch said. “So, at the end of the day that can kind of carry you sometimes when things get tough, but they’re fun to watch and they’re fun to coach.”

The Tiger will take on Paxton in the 1A state semifinals on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. CST in Lakeland, Florida.